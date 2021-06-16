Dallas Summer Musicals presents the Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet – In Concert at the Music Hall

Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Music Hall at Fair Park

Dallas Summer Musicals is proud to present the Dallas Symphony Orchestra – A String Quartet live in concert at the Music Hall. This evening of chamber music brings the DSO back to it’s former home for one night only, featuring the music of Mozart, Bach, John Williams and more! Take a break from the summer heat and come enjoy the magic of live classical music.

J. S. BACH Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Vivace – Largo ma non tanto – Allegro

MOZART Divertimento in D major, K.136

Allegro – Andante – Presto

MICHAEL MCLEAN Tangos & More, from Six Dances for String Quartet

Tango – Rhumba – Tango “Chromatique”

JAY UNGAR Ashokan Farewell (arranged by Calvin Custer)

JOHN WILLIAMS Star Wars: Selections for String Quartet (arranged by Andrew Yee)

J. P. SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

BRUCE WITTRIG and BING WANG VIOLINS

DAN WANG VIOLA

KARI KETTERING CELLO

All ages welcome.

Run Time: 1-1.5 hours

QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR VISIT?