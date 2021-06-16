Dallas Summer Musicals presents the Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet – In Concert at the Music Hall

Music Hall at Fair Park
Saturday, July 10, 7:30pm
Dallas Summer Musicals is proud to present the Dallas Symphony Orchestra – A String Quartet live in concert at the Music Hall. This evening of chamber music brings the DSO back to it’s former home for one night only, featuring the music of Mozart, Bach, John Williams and more! Take a break from the summer heat and come enjoy the magic of live classical music.
J. S. BACH Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Vivace – Largo ma non tanto – Allegro
MOZART Divertimento in D major, K.136
Allegro – Andante – Presto
MICHAEL MCLEAN Tangos & More, from Six Dances for String Quartet
Tango – Rhumba – Tango “Chromatique”
JAY UNGAR Ashokan Farewell (arranged by Calvin Custer)
JOHN WILLIAMS Star Wars: Selections for String Quartet (arranged by Andrew Yee)
J. P. SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever
BRUCE WITTRIG and BING WANG VIOLINS
DAN WANG VIOLA
KARI KETTERING CELLO
All ages welcome.
Run Time: 1-1.5 hours
