Dallas Summer Musicals presents the Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet – In Concert at the Music Hall
  • Share:
  • DSM Facebook Page
  • DSM Twitter Page
  • DSM Instagram Page
  • #

SCHEDULE

Music Hall at Fair Park

Saturday, July 10, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Music Hall at Fair Park


Dallas Summer Musicals is proud to present the Dallas Symphony Orchestra – A String Quartet live in concert at the Music Hall. This evening of chamber music brings the DSO back to it’s former home for one night only, featuring the music of Mozart, Bach, John Williams and more! Take a break from the summer heat and come enjoy the magic of live classical music.

 

J. S. BACH                   Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

                                           Vivace – Largo ma non tanto – Allegro

 

MOZART                     Divertimento in D major, K.136

                                          Allegro – Andante – Presto

 

MICHAEL MCLEAN     Tangos & More, from Six Dances for String Quartet

                                                Tango – Rhumba – Tango “Chromatique”

 

JAY UNGAR                 Ashokan Farewell (arranged by Calvin Custer)

 

JOHN WILLIAMS         Star Wars: Selections for String Quartet (arranged by Andrew Yee)

 

J. P. SOUSA                 Stars and Stripes Forever

 

                                         BRUCE WITTRIG and BING WANG VIOLINS

                                         DAN WANG VIOLA

                                         KARI KETTERING CELLO

 

 All ages welcome.

Run Time: 1-1.5 hours

QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR VISIT?

PLAN YOUR VISIT

 